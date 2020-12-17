Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sold $3.1 million of Shares

CEO of Altair Engineering Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Ralph Scapa (insider trades) sold 54,024 shares of ALTR on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $56.92 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Altair Engineering Inc is a provider of enterprise-class engineering software. It also provides services related to its software including consulting, training, implementation services, and support, along with technical services for product development. Altair Engineering Inc has a market cap of $4.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.960000 with and P/S ratio of 9.31.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of ALTR stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $56.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.83% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 36,094 shares of ALTR stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $56.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.83% since.

10% Owner Investments Llc Jrs sold 17,930 shares of ALTR stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $56.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.83% since.

10% Owner Revocable Trust Christ sold 36,052 shares of ALTR stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $52.96. The price of the stock has increased by 9.44% since.

See Remarks James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of ALTR stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $52.88. The price of the stock has increased by 9.61% since.

10% Owner George J Christ sold 36,052 shares of ALTR stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $52.96. The price of the stock has increased by 9.44% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ALTR, click here