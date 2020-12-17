  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Napco Security Technologies Inc (NSSC) President, CEO and Secretary Richard Soloway Sold $55.2 million of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: NSSC -0.63%

President, CEO and Secretary of Napco Security Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard Soloway (insider trades) sold 2,233,071 shares of NSSC on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $24.7 a share. The total sale was $55.2 million.

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc is engaged in manufacturing of security products, encompassing access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. NAPCO Security Technologies Inc has a market cap of $492.440 million; its shares were traded at around $26.840000 with a P/E ratio of 63.91 and P/S ratio of 5.05. NAPCO Security Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.50% over the past five years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO and Secretary, 10% Owner Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of NSSC stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $24.7. The price of the stock has increased by 8.66% since.

