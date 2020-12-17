G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) President and CEO Mark A. Velleca Sold $585,900 of Shares

President and CEO of G1 Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark A. Velleca (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of GTHX on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $19.53 a share. The total sale was $585,900.

G1 Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing novel, small-molecule therapies to target significant unmet needs to treat cancer. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $773.850 million; its shares were traded at around $20.340000 with and P/S ratio of 26.87. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with G1 Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of GTHX stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $19.53. The price of the stock has increased by 4.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Glenn P Muir bought 50,000 shares of GTHX stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $13.5. The price of the stock has increased by 50.67% since.

Director Seth Rudnick sold 19,480 shares of GTHX stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $20.22. The price of the stock has increased by 0.59% since.

Ch. Medical Officer & SVP R&D Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of GTHX stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $20.06. The price of the stock has increased by 1.4% since.

Director Seth Rudnick sold 520 shares of GTHX stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $20.09. The price of the stock has increased by 1.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GTHX, click here