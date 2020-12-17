  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

ECP ControlCo, LLC Buys FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Sunnova Energy International Inc, Harsco Corp

December 17, 2020 | About: FE -1.33% HSC +2.05%

Investment company ECP ControlCo, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FirstEnergy Corp, sells Sunnova Energy International Inc, Harsco Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ECP ControlCo, LLC. As of 2020Q3, ECP ControlCo, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $991 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: FE,
  • Reduced Positions: NOVA,
  • Sold Out: HSC,

For the details of ECP ControlCo, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ecp+controlco%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ECP ControlCo, LLC
  1. Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 24,911,664 shares, 76.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.05%
  2. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 3,724,971 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Nesco Holdings Inc (NSCO) - 25,738,988 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio.
  4. Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) - 5,631,349 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio.
  5. Harsco Corp (HSC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

ECP ControlCo, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.79%. The holding were 3,724,971 shares as of 2020-09-30.

Sold Out: Harsco Corp (HSC)

ECP ControlCo, LLC sold out a holding in Harsco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.16 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $14.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of ECP ControlCo, LLC. Also check out:

1. ECP ControlCo, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ECP ControlCo, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ECP ControlCo, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ECP ControlCo, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)