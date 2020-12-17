Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC) Executive Vice President & CFO Stanton K Rideout Bought $105,000 of Shares

Executive Vice President & CFO of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stanton K Rideout (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of HYMC on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $7 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $105,000.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp has a market cap of $469.000 million; its shares were traded at around $7.850000 with and P/S ratio of 11.00. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO & Director Diane R Garrett bought 34,000 shares of HYMC stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $7.1. The price of the stock has increased by 10.56% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Advisors Llc Whitebox sold 96,411 shares of HYMC stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $7.52. The price of the stock has increased by 4.39% since.

