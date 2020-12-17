  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (HYMC) Executive Vice President & CFO Stanton K Rideout Bought $105,000 of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: HYMC +2.35%

Executive Vice President & CFO of Hycroft Mining Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stanton K Rideout (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of HYMC on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $7 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $105,000.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp has a market cap of $469.000 million; its shares were traded at around $7.850000 with and P/S ratio of 11.00. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO & Director Diane R Garrett bought 34,000 shares of HYMC stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $7.1. The price of the stock has increased by 10.56% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President & CFO Stanton K Rideout bought 15,000 shares of HYMC stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $7. The price of the stock has increased by 12.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Advisors Llc Whitebox sold 96,411 shares of HYMC stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $7.52. The price of the stock has increased by 4.39% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HYMC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)