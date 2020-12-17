Zoominfo Technologies Inc (ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sold $16.6 million of Shares

CEO of Zoominfo Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henry Schuck (insider trades) sold 400,000 shares of ZI on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $41.41 a share. The total sale was $16.6 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $16.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.400000 with and P/S ratio of 21.22. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of ZI stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $40.5. The price of the stock has increased by 7.16% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,241 shares of ZI stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $42.15. The price of the stock has increased by 2.97% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZI stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $41.42. The price of the stock has increased by 4.78% since.

Chief Technology Officer Nir Keren sold 280,574 shares of ZI stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $42.44. The price of the stock has increased by 2.26% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Joseph Christopher Hays sold 23,687 shares of ZI stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $43.21. The price of the stock has increased by 0.44% since.

