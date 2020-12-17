Zynga Inc (ZNGA) CEO Frank D Gibeau Sold $11.4 million of Shares

CEO of Zynga Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank D Gibeau (insider trades) sold 1,266,091 shares of ZNGA on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $9 a share. The total sale was $11.4 million.

Zynga Inc is engaged in developing, marketing, and operating social games. Its games include FarmVille, Zynga Poker, and Words With Friends that are played on various platforms such as mobile, desktop, and social networking sites. Zynga Inc has a market cap of $10.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $9.610000 with and P/S ratio of 5.44. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zynga Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of ZNGA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $9.49. The price of the stock has increased by 1.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief People Officer Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of ZNGA stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $9.51. The price of the stock has increased by 1.05% since.

Chief Legal Officer Phuong Y. Phillips sold 8,090 shares of ZNGA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $9.08. The price of the stock has increased by 5.84% since.

President of Publishing Bernard Jin Kim sold 74,010 shares of ZNGA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $9.46. The price of the stock has increased by 1.59% since.

COO Matthew S Bromberg sold 15,000 shares of ZNGA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $9.44. The price of the stock has increased by 1.8% since.

Director Ellen F Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of ZNGA stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $9. The price of the stock has increased by 6.78% since.

