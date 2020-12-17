  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Dynatrace Inc (DT) CEO Siclen John Van Sold $2.2 million of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: DT +2.32%

CEO of Dynatrace Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Siclen John Van (insider trades) sold 55,000 shares of DT on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $39.38 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Dynatrace Inc has a market cap of $12.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.740000 with a P/E ratio of 156.22 and P/S ratio of 19.99.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of DT stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $39.38. The price of the stock has increased by 11.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Bravo Ugp, Llc Thoma sold 10,780,000 shares of DT stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $40.15. The price of the stock has increased by 8.94% since.
  • SVP, Global Sales Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of DT stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $39.21. The price of the stock has increased by 11.55% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)