Dynatrace Inc (DT) CEO Siclen John Van Sold $2.2 million of Shares

CEO of Dynatrace Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Siclen John Van (insider trades) sold 55,000 shares of DT on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $39.38 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Dynatrace Inc has a market cap of $12.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.740000 with a P/E ratio of 156.22 and P/S ratio of 19.99.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of DT stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $39.38. The price of the stock has increased by 11.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

10% Owner Bravo Ugp, Llc Thoma sold 10,780,000 shares of DT stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $40.15. The price of the stock has increased by 8.94% since.

SVP, Global Sales Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of DT stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $39.21. The price of the stock has increased by 11.55% since.

