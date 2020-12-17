Snap Inc (SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sold $2.9 million of Shares

CFO of Snap Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Derek Andersen (insider trades) sold 56,823 shares of SNAP on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $51.59 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Snap Inc is a camera application developer. Its main product is Snapchat, a camera application created to help people communicate through short videos and images. It also offers Spectacles, which are camera-enabled sunglasses. Snap Inc has a market cap of $79.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.250000 with and P/S ratio of 35.52.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior VP, Engineering Jerry James Hunter sold 150,044 shares of SNAP stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $39.74. The price of the stock has increased by 34% since.

Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman sold 51,245 shares of SNAP stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $39.5. The price of the stock has increased by 34.81% since.

