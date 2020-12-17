  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) CEO Randall J Garutti Sold $4.3 million of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: SHAK +5.99%

CEO of Shake Shack Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Randall J Garutti (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of SHAK on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $86.17 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. The Company along with its subsidiaries operates and licenses restaurants in the food service industry, serving hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. Shake Shack Inc has a market cap of $3.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.080000 with and P/S ratio of 6.32. Shake Shack Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 47.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Shake Shack Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Randall J Garutti sold 50,000 shares of SHAK stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $86.17. The price of the stock has increased by 5.7% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Randall J Garutti sold 25,000 shares of SHAK stock on 12/03/2020 at the average price of $85.66. The price of the stock has increased by 6.33% since.
  • CEO, 10% Owner Randall J Garutti sold 75,000 shares of SHAK stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $79.37. The price of the stock has increased by 14.75% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of SHAK stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $84.86. The price of the stock has increased by 7.33% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of SHAK stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $80.97. The price of the stock has increased by 12.49% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SHAK, click here

.

