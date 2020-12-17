  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Glu Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Reworks Oy, Developer of Redecor

December 17, 2020 | About: NAS:GLUU +3.18%


Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that Reworks Oy infringes a Glu patent relating to systems and methods for providing competitive scene completion in a mobile gaming application—a core feature of Glu’s widely-popular Design Home mobile game.



Design Home is a free-to-play mobile game that brings design dreams to life with a social and competitive twist. Players have the opportunity to decorate living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms and outdoor spaces with thousands of furniture and home décor items from today’s leading brands in a visually stunning 3D experience.



Glu owns all rights and IP associated with Design Home as a result of its acquisition of Crowdstar in 2016. Glu has invested substantial resources in Design Home, which has enabled the game to captivate a global audience of highly creative players who have downloaded Design Home more than 90 million times. The game recently surpassed a half billion dollars in lifetime bookings, demonstrating its leadership in the mobile casual games space.



The lawsuit alleges that Reworks’ Redecor mobile game infringes at least one claim of U.S. Patent No. 10,504,297. Glu is pursuing a judgment finding that Reworks has infringed Glu’s patent and seeks injunctive relief, as well as monetary damages for past and ongoing infringement.



“Glu is not a litigious company but given this clear patent infringement by Reworks, we have a responsibility to file this lawsuit—we must protect the value of our innovation and intellectual property,” said Glu Vice President and General Counsel, Scott Leichtner.



About Glu Mobile



Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with additional locations in Foster City, Toronto and Hyderabad. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu’s culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players. Glu’s diverse portfolio features top-grossing and award-winning original and licensed IP titles including, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and MLB Tap Sports Baseball available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit [url="]www.glu.com[/url] or follow Glu on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]Instagram[/url].



Crowdstar, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH, Tap Sports, Glu and Glu Mobile are trademarks of Glu Mobile Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217006090/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)