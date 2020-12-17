Glu Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Reworks Oy, Developer of Redecor

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that Reworks Oy infringes a Glu patent relating to systems and methods for providing competitive scene completion in a mobile gaming application—a core feature of Glu’s widely-popularmobile game.is a free-to-play mobile game that brings design dreams to life with a social and competitive twist. Players have the opportunity to decorate living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms and outdoor spaces with thousands of furniture and home décor items from today’s leading brands in a visually stunning 3D experience.Glu owns all rights and IP associated withas a result of its acquisition of Crowdstar in 2016. Glu has invested substantial resources in, which has enabled the game to captivate a global audience of highly creative players who have downloadedmore than 90 million times. The game recently surpassed a half billion dollars in lifetime bookings, demonstrating its leadership in the mobile casual games space.The lawsuit alleges that Reworks’mobile game infringes at least one claim of U.S. Patent No. 10,504,297. Glu is pursuing a judgment finding that Reworks has infringed Glu’s patent and seeks injunctive relief, as well as monetary damages for past and ongoing infringement.“Glu is not a litigious company but given this clear patent infringement by Reworks, we have a responsibility to file this lawsuit—we must protect the value of our innovation and intellectual property,” said Glu Vice President and General Counsel, Scott Leichtner.Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with additional locations in Foster City, Toronto and Hyderabad. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu’s culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players. Glu’s diverse portfolio features top-grossing and award-winning original and licensed IP titles including, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and MLB Tap Sports Baseball available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit [url="]www.glu.com[/url] or follow Glu on [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Facebook[/url] and [url="]Instagram[/url].Crowdstar, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH, Tap Sports, Glu and Glu Mobile are trademarks of Glu Mobile Inc.

