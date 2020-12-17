Equity Residential Declares Fourth Quarter Dividends

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 4, 2021.A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on December 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 21, 2020 of the Company’s Series K Preferred Shares.Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at[url="]+www.equityapartments.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217006116/en/