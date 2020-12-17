Shoe Carnival Announces New $50 Million Share Repurchase Program and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of moderately priced footwear and accessories, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock, effective January 1, 2021. In addition, its Board of Directors approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.090 per share to be paid on January 25, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 11, 2021.The new share repurchase program will replace the existing $50 million share repurchase program that was authorized on December 12, 2019, which will expire in accordance with its terms on December 31, 2020. There is currently $43.1 million that remains authorized for repurchases under the existing share repurchase program. Additional purchases may be made under the existing share repurchase program prior to its expiration. However, given the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company does not anticipate repurchasing any further shares under its current repurchase program. The Company will continue to monitor the impact of the pandemic on its operations and be cautious with share repurchases under the newly authorized program as additional information regarding the effectiveness of measures to control the spread of COVID-19 becomes available and is evaluated.The purchases under the new share repurchase program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions from time-to-time through December 31, 2021, and in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which, if adopted by the Company, would permit shares to be repurchased in accordance with pre-determined criteria when the Company might otherwise be prohibited from doing so under insider trading laws or because of self-imposed trading blackout periods. The share repurchase program may be amended, suspended or discontinued at any time and does not commit the Company to repurchase shares of its common stock. The Company intends to fund the share repurchase program from cash on hand and any shares acquired will be available for stock-based compensation awards and other corporate purposes. The actual number and value of the shares to be purchased will depend on the performance of the Company’s stock price and other market conditions.Future declarations of dividends are subject to approval of the Board of Directors and will depend on the Company's results of operations, financial condition, business conditions and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.Shoe Carnival, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers, offering a broad assortment of moderately priced dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women and children with emphasis on national name brands. As of December 17, 2020, the Company operates 383 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and offers online shopping at [url="]www.shoecarnival.com[/url]. Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Shoe Carnival trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the symbol SCVL. Shoe Carnival's press releases and annual report are available on the Company's website at [url="]www.shoecarnival.com[/url].This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: the duration and spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, mitigating efforts deployed by government agencies and the public at large, and the overall impact from such outbreak on the operations of our stores, economic conditions, financial market volatility, consumer spending and our supply chain and distribution processes; general economic conditions in the areas of the continental United States in which our stores are located and the impact of the ongoing economic crisis in Puerto Rico on sales at, and cash flows of, our stores located in Puerto Rico; the effects and duration of economic downturns and unemployment rates; changes in the overall retail environment and more specifically in the apparel and footwear retail sectors; our ability to generate increased sales at our stores; our ability to successfully navigate the increasing use of online retailers for fashion purchases and the impact on traffic and transactions in our physical stores; the success of the open-air shopping centers where our stores are located and its impact on our ability to attract customers to our stores; our ability to attract customers to our e-commerce website and mobile app and to successfully grow our multi-channel sales; the potential impact of national and international security concerns on the retail environment; changes in our relationships with key suppliers; our ability to control costs and meet our labor needs in a rising wage environment; changes in the political and economic environments in, the status of trade relations with, and the impact of changes in trade policies and tariffs impacting, China and other countries which are the major manufacturers of footwear; the impact of competition and pricing; our ability to successfully manage and execute our marketing initiatives and maintain positive brand perception and recognition; our ability to successfully manage our current real estate portfolio and leasing obligations; changes in weather, including patterns impacted by climate change; changes in consumer buying trends and our ability to identify and respond to emerging fashion trends; the impact of disruptions in our distribution or information technology operations; the effectiveness of our inventory management; the impact of natural disasters, other public health crises, political crises, civil unrest, and other catastrophic events on our stores and our suppliers, as well as on consumer confidence and purchasing in general; risks associated with the seasonality of the retail industry; the impact of unauthorized disclosure or misuse of personal and confidential information about our customers, vendors and employees, including as a result of a cyber-security breach; our ability to manage our third-party vendor relationships; our ability to successfully execute our business strategy, including the availability of desirable store locations at acceptable lease terms, our ability to open new stores in a timely and profitable manner, including our entry into major new markets, and the availability of sufficient funds to implement our business plans; higher than anticipated costs associated with the closing of underperforming stores; the inability of manufacturers to deliver products in a timely manner; the impact of regulatory changes in the United States and the countries where our manufacturers are located; the resolution of litigation or regulatory proceedings in which we are or may become involved; continued volatility and disruption in the capital and credit markets; and future stock repurchases under our stock repurchase program and future dividend payments; and other factors described in the Company’s SEC filings, including the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.In addition, these forward-looking statements necessarily depend upon assumptions, estimates and dates that may be incorrect or imprecise and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements included in this press release do not purport to be predictions of future events or circumstances and may not be realized. Forward-looking statements can be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terms such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “pro forma,” “anticipates,” “intends” or the negative of any of these terms, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. Given these uncertainties, we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these factors or to publicly announce any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect future events or developments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005990/en/