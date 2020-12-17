Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with Gabriel Science, LLC For Dental Markets

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, disinfectant use and dermatological conditions, today announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Gabriel Science, LLC for the sale of Microcyn® Technology products into the dental market and has accepted its first order.
Endocyn®, a Microcyn® Technology product manufactured by Sonoma, is a biocompatible root canal irrigant that does not stain teeth or restorations. In a study conducted by the Departments of Endodontics and Cell Biology and Anatomy at Louisiana State University School of Dentistry published in the Journal of Endodontics, Regenerative Endodontics, Endocyn demonstrated less cellular toxicity compared to traditional endodontic irrigants such as sodium hypochlorite. The full study can be found here: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sciencedirect.com%2Fscience%2Farticle%2Fabs%2Fpii%2FS0099239917310439[/url]
“We believe Endocyn and the Microcyn family of hypochlorous acid products are the next generation of products to help in the management of a myriad of dental, head and neck conditions” said Dr. Mark Fontenot, managing member at Gabriel Science, LLC. “The Microcyn family of HOCl products is a much needed addition to the treatment options available to dental healthcare providers given Microcyn’s superior performance.”
“We are pleased to bring this cutting-edge advance in dental products to the U.S. market and to partner with Gabriel Science,” said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. “Our proprietary Microcyn technology is truly the next-generation formulation in terms of superior antimicrobial impact, shelf stability and safety. This partnership also furthers Sonoma’s strategy of expanding its offerings of Microcyn-powered products available in the U.S. market.”
About Gabriel Science, LLC
Gabriel Science, LLC is a life science company dedicated to providing advanced therapies and products for the professional management of oral, dental, maxillofacial, and head and neck conditions. In collaboration with leading clinicians, Gabriel Science distributes and sells proprietary products for tissue regeneration, wound healing, and head and neck disease management. Gabriel Science is a U.S.-based company located in Niwot, Colorado ([email protected]).
About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. The company’s products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma’s stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 53 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company’s principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at [url="]www.sonomapharma.com[/url]. For partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “company”). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “continue,” “develop” and “expand,” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company’s products will not be as large as expected, the company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company’s cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™, Microcyn® and Endocyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217006108/en/