Spruce Biosciences Added to Russell 2000Â®, 3000Â® and MicrocapÂ® Indexes

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap® Indexes effective December 21, 2020, following Russell's quarterly additions of select initial public offerings."Our inclusion in the Russell indexes reflects the meaningful progress we continue to make toward our goal of changing the treatment paradigm for people living with congenital adrenal hyperplasia," said Richard King, Chief Executive Officer of Spruce Biosciences. "We believe that this important milestone will increase the overall awareness and visibility of our company within the investment community and broadens our institutional shareholder base."Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet need. Spruce is initially developing its wholly-owned product candidate, tildacerfont, as the potential first non-steroidal therapy to offer markedly improved disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH). Classic CAH is a serious and life-threatening disease with no known novel therapies approved in approximately 50 years.Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 