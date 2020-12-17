  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Allstate Appoints Chief Sustainability Officer

December 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:ALL +0.13%


The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced that Susan L. Lees will become the company’s first-ever Chief Sustainability Officer. Executive Vice President and General Counsel Rhonda Ferguson will take over Lees’ previous roles as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of the corporation. The changes are effective immediately.



“This realignment of responsibilities is consistent with Susie’s decision announced in August to focus on environmental, social and governance initiatives,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO. “Allstate has been a leader in sustainability and recently earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the third consecutive year. Under Susie’s focused leadership we will accelerate our progress.”



Lees joined Allstate in 1988 and has held a variety of leadership positions with increasing responsibility, most notably in her previous role as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary. During her tenure at Allstate, Lees led many complex initiatives, including the company's acquisition of American Heritage Life Insurance Company and the pending acquisition of National General Holdings Corp.



Ferguson joined Allstate in September from Union Pacific Railroad, where she had served as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary and was responsible for all legal, regulatory and corporate governance initiatives.



“Since joining the company, Rhonda has been a terrific addition to the Allstate family, and I am pleased she is expanding her responsibilities,” Wilson concluded.



Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217006079/en/


