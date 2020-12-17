The New York Times Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The New York Times Company’s Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.06 per share on the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on January 21, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 6, 2021.The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, [url="]NYTimes.com[/url] and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model. Follow news about the company at [url="]%40NYTimesPR[/url].





