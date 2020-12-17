  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; Strong Q4 Collections

December 17, 2020 | About: CTRE +1.6%

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.25 per common share.

Greg Stapley, CareTrust’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, reported that CareTrust collected 99.7% of its contractual cash rents for the fourth quarter. “Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our outstanding tenants are finding ways to adapt and thrive,” he said. He noted that the company expects to pay the quarterly dividend on or about January 15, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2020.

About CareTrust REIT™

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

Comments

