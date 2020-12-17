PEN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Penumbra, Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Penumbra, Inc. ("Penumbra" or the "Company") (: PEN) resulting from allegations that Penumbra might have issued misleading information to the investing public.



On December 8, 2020, Quintessential Capital Management (“QCM”) published a report entitled: “Is Penumbra’s Core Scientific Research Authored by a Fake Person?” In the report, QCM alleged that “a substantial portion of scientific literature produced by Penumbra appears to have been authored by a fictional character.” QCM performed extensive internet research and found that several Penumbra research papers promoting its own devices were authored by a “Dr. Antik Bose,” who QCM claims is “just a fake internet persona[.]”

On this news, Penumbra’s stock price fell $19.95 per share, nearly 9%, to close at $204.07 per share on December 8, 2020.

On December 15, 2020, after the markets closed, Penumbra announced that it was “voluntarily recalling all configurations” of its JET 7 Xtra Flex Reperfusion Catheter “because the catheter may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use.” This news came after a November 10, 2020 QCM report called: “Penumbra and its ‘Killer Catheter.’” In this report, QCM conducted interviews with “[n]euroradiologists [and] former FDA senior staff” and found that the JET 7 device was “linked to 18 recorded deaths [and] 39 injuries.”

Following the recall, Penumbra’s shares are trading at approximately $173.00 per share, down over 16%, on December 16, 2020.

If you purchased Penumbra securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/penumbrainc-pen-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-345/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

