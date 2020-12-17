  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2021

December 17, 2020 | About: NAS:ANDE -2.7%

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020

The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a first quarter 2021 cash dividend of 17.5 cents ($0.175) per share payable on January 20, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 4, 2021. This is The Andersons' 97th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.
Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

