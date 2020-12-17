Univar Solutions and Dow Coating Materials Announce New Distribution Agreement in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Turkey

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that Dow Coating Materials has authorized Univar Solutions as its distributor in the United Kingdom and Ireland for all coatings applications and in Turkey for industrial coatings applications. This includes all products in the PRIMAL™, EVOQUE™, MAINCOTE™, FASTRACK™ ROPAQUE™, OROTAN™, and ACRYSOL™ brands, each well-recognized and proven products in the coatings market. This portfolio of acrylic binders, styrene acrylic binders, rheology modifiers, and dispersants is produced in Europe and provides solutions across architectural, industrial, and wood coating applications.

"We are excited to deepen our distribution relationship with the Dow Coating Materials business from Dow. Univar Solutions is a global leader in the distribution of specialty chemicals for the coatings industry and our continued collaboration with Dow will provide our customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Turkey with an even more comprehensive product portfolio," said Joshua Hicks, vice president of global industrial solutions at Univar Solutions. "By bringing together a best-in-class product portfolio with industry leading service and market knowledge, we believe coatings manufacturers in the region will be able to further accelerate their growth."

The distribution agreement begins January 1, 2021 and expands Univar Solutions specialty portfolio including industry-leading silicones, pigments, fillers, and other resins used in various architectural, industrial, and wood coating applications. Through a global network of solution centers, Univar Solutions consistently provides customers with a comprehensive suite of technical, regulatory, market trend, and sourcing support for the coatings market bringing enterprise level scale and capabilities to the end-use formulation.

"When looking for the right channel partner for our coatings business in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Turkey we wanted to find a distributor that brings together market leadership, technical innovation, and high-levels of customer service. Univar Solutions clearly demonstrates its leadership in each of these areas," said Roberto Lazzari, EMEAI distribution manager for Dow Coating Materials. "As global market leaders in the coatings market, Dow and Univar Solutions together are well positioned to deliver business and technical success for our customers."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com .

About Dow

Dow combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth. The company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow operates 109 manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 36,500 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately 43 billion in 2019. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

