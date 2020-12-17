  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Announces Special Distribution

December 17, 2020 | About: NAS:VRTS +0.85% NYSE:DTF -0.41%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE: DTF) (the "Fund") is announcing today a special taxable distribution of $0.000160 per share, payable on January 11, 2021 to its common shareholders of record on December 31, 2020. The breakdown of the distribution on a per-share basis is as follows:

Description

Amount

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Long-term capital gains

$0.000160




Total Distribution

$0.000160

12/30/2020

12/31/2020

1/11/2021

For questions regarding taxable distributions, please consult your tax adviser.

About the Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations. For more information, visit www.dpimc.com/dtf or call (800) 338-8214.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 40 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs). For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

Duff & Phelps is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager with $116.5 billion under management as of September 30, 2020. Virtus provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions through a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dtf-tax-free-income-inc-announces-special-distribution-301195691.html

SOURCE DTF Tax-Free Income Inc.


