Aeglea BioTherapeutics Appoints Alison Lawton to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare and other high burden diseases, today announced the appointment of Alison Lawton to its Board of Directors. Ms. Lawton previously served as president and CEO of Kaleido Biosciences.

"We are pleased to welcome Alison to the Aeglea Board at this pivotal stage of the company's growth. As we move closer to becoming a commercial-ready company, it is important to have a breadth of experience and diversity of perspective to help shape our strategy and accelerate our progress," said Anthony Quinn, M.B Ch.B, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Aeglea. "We believe that this addition complements our Board's skills and experiences and strengthens our ability to bring impactful medicines to people living with rare metabolic disorders."

"This is an exciting time to be joining Aeglea with a late-stage human enzyme therapeutic being investigated to treat Arginase 1 Deficiency and a second, clinic-ready program for Homocystinuria," said Ms. Lawton. "I look forward to working with the leadership team to advance these clinical programs and support additional candidates emerging from the Company's human enzyme therapeutics platform to make a positive impact for patients in need."

Ms. Lawton is an executive leader with more than 30 years of experience in biopharma. Prior to Kaleido Biosciences, Ms. Lawton served as chief operating officer of Aura Biosciences and OvaScience and worked at various positions of increasing responsibility at Genzyme, and subsequently at Sanofi-Aventis, including as head of Genzyme Biosurgery and prior senior vice president of Global Market Access. Ms. Lawton currently serves as independent director for X4 Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics and has served on the Boards of Directors of Verastem, CoLucid until its acquisition by Eli Lilly, and Cubist Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Merck & Co. She is past president and chair of the Board of Regulatory Affairs Professional Society and past FDA Advisory Committee member for Cell and Gene Therapy Committee. She earned her BSc in Pharmacology, with honors, from King's College London.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and other high burden diseases. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ACN00177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. ACN00177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform, with the most advanced program for Cystinuria. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com.



