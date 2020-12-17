Sabre Corporation Announces Refinancing of Term A Loans and Redemption of Senior Secured Notes

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation ("Sabre") (Nasdaq: SABR) today announced a refinancing of a portion of its existing indebtedness, including the repayment in full of its Term Loan A credit facility and the satisfaction and discharge of Sabre GLBL Inc.'s 5.250% Senior Secured Notes due November 2023 (the "November 2023 Notes"). Sabre incurred no additional indebtedness as a result of the refinancing above the refinanced amount, other than amounts covering certain interest, fees and expenses. The refinancing has meaningfully improved Sabre's debt maturity profile and preserves its flexibility.

The refinancing included the application of the proceeds of a new $637 million term loan "B" facility (the "New Facility"), borrowed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Sabre GLBL Inc. ("Sabre GLBL") under its existing senior secured credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement"), to pay down in full approximately $134 million of the existing Term Loan A credit facility incurred prior to December 17, 2020 under the Credit Agreement and to redeem all $500 million of Sabre GLBL's outstanding November 2023 Notes. The New Facility matures on December 17, 2027 and offers Sabre the ability to prepay the New Facility after 12 months or to prepay at a 101 premium before that date.

The New Facility is guaranteed by Sabre Holdings Corporation and each subsidiary of Sabre GLBL that guarantees the Credit Agreement. The New Facility and the guarantees thereof are secured, subject to permitted liens, by a first-priority security interest in the same collateral that secures Sabre GLBL's other senior secured indebtedness, which is substantially all present and hereafter acquired property and assets of Sabre GLBL and the guarantors (other than certain excluded assets).

BofA Securities, Inc., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Citibank N.A., PNC Bank, National Association, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., MUFG Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A and ING Bank, N.A. acted as joint bookrunners and BofA Securities, Inc. acted as sole lead arranger. Bank of America is the administrative agent and the collateral agent for the Credit Agreement.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than $120 billion of estimated travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre operates offices in approximately 160 countries around the world.

