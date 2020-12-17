  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) EVP Business Development Bryan K Guderian Sold $1.7 million of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: WPX +0.98%

EVP Business Development of Wpx Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bryan K Guderian (insider trades) sold 213,067 shares of WPX on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $8.07 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

WPX Energy Inc, based in the United States, is an oil & gas producer. It also offers natural gas on a nominal basis. WPX Energy Inc has a market cap of $4.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $8.270000 with and P/S ratio of 1.95. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with WPX Energy Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP CFO J Kevin Vann sold 102,146 shares of WPX stock on 12/11/2020 at the average price of $8.25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.24% since.
  • EVP CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of WPX stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $7.75. The price of the stock has increased by 6.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Business Development Bryan K Guderian sold 213,067 shares of WPX stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $8.07. The price of the stock has increased by 2.48% since.
  • VP Controller and CAO Stephen L Jr Faulkner sold 25,000 shares of WPX stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $8.25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WPX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)