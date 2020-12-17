Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) President and CEO Kevin J Yeaman Sold $1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Dolby Laboratories Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin J Yeaman (insider trades) sold 11,539 shares of DLB on 12/16/2020 at an average price of $90.76 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Dolby Laboratories Inc is an audio and imaging technologies company that transforms entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work and on mobile devices. It derives its revenue from licensing audio technologies. Dolby Laboratories Inc has a market cap of $9.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.390000 with a P/E ratio of 41.05 and P/S ratio of 8.17. The dividend yield of Dolby Laboratories Inc stocks is 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Dolby Laboratories Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, GEN. COUN. & SECRTY Mark Andrew Sherman sold 3,402 shares of DLB stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $90.72. The price of the stock has increased by 1.84% since.

SVP, Advanced Technology Group Steven E Forshay sold 834 shares of DLB stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $92. The price of the stock has increased by 0.42% since.

SVP, Consumer Entertainment Giles Baker sold 4,046 shares of DLB stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $91.14. The price of the stock has increased by 1.37% since.

SVP, Consumer Entertainment Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of DLB stock on 12/04/2020 at the average price of $91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.53% since.

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer Todd Pendleton sold 5,191 shares of DLB stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $89.69. The price of the stock has increased by 3.01% since.

