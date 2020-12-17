  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Carvana Co (CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins Sold $2.7 million of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: CVNA +4.23%

CFO of Carvana Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark W. Jenkins (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of CVNA on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $269.32 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Carvana Co is an eCommerce platform for buying used cars. It uses proprietary algorithms to optimize its nationally pooled inventory of over 7,300 vehicles, inspect and recondition our vehicles and operate its own logistics network. Carvana Co has a market cap of $46.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $271.990000 with and P/S ratio of 3.29. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Carvana Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of CVNA stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $269.32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.99% since.
  • CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of CVNA stock on 12/08/2020 at the average price of $259.35. The price of the stock has increased by 4.87% since.
  • CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of CVNA stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $249.74. The price of the stock has increased by 8.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of CVNA stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $269.81. The price of the stock has increased by 0.81% since.
  • 10% Owner Ernest C. Garcia Ii sold 14,075 shares of CVNA stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $267.12. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.
  • 10% Owner Ernest C. Garcia Ii sold 35,925 shares of CVNA stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $259.98. The price of the stock has increased by 4.62% since.
  • Director Michael E Maroone sold 10,000 shares of CVNA stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $262.03. The price of the stock has increased by 3.8% since.
  • Chief Brand Officer Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of CVNA stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $261.58. The price of the stock has increased by 3.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CVNA, click here

.

