Okta Inc (OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sold $971,430 of Shares

Okta Inc is an identity and access management company. Its products include Universal Directory,Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management, Mobility Management, and API Access Management. Okta Inc has a market cap of $35.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $271.370000 with and P/S ratio of 44.29. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Okta Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,752 shares of OKTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $258.91. The price of the stock has increased by 4.81% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO William E Losch sold 32,202 shares of OKTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $253.55. The price of the stock has increased by 7.03% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Jonathan T Runyan sold 1,589 shares of OKTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $258.91. The price of the stock has increased by 4.81% since.

See Remarks Charles Race sold 1,789 shares of OKTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $258.91. The price of the stock has increased by 4.81% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Christopher K Kramer sold 1,378 shares of OKTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $258.91. The price of the stock has increased by 4.81% since.

See Remarks Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 3,035 shares of OKTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $258.91. The price of the stock has increased by 4.81% since.

Director Michael R Kourey sold 20,000 shares of OKTA stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $258.17. The price of the stock has increased by 5.11% since.

