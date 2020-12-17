Abcellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) COO Veronique Lecault Bought $460,000 of Shares

COO of Abcellera Biologics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Veronique Lecault (insider trades) bought 23,000 shares of ABCL on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $20 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $460,000.

AbCellera Biologics Inc has a market cap of $12.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.600000 with and P/S ratio of 3738.46. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with AbCellera Biologics Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Peter Thiel bought 3,000,000 shares of ABCL stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $20.

Director John S. Montalbano bought 25,000 shares of ABCL stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $20.

Director Michael R Hayden bought 73,665 shares of ABCL stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $20.

Chief Legal Officer Tryn Stimart bought 500 shares of ABCL stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $20.

