Cloudflare Inc (NET) CEO & Chair of the Board Matthew Prince Sold $12.8 million of Shares

CEO & Chair of the Board of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew Prince (insider trades) sold 157,155 shares of NET on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $81.24 a share. The total sale was $12.8 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $25.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.820000 with and P/S ratio of 62.98. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cloudflare Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,155 shares of NET stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $66.69. The price of the stock has increased by 22.69% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 146,100 shares of NET stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $82.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.84% since.

General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of NET stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $74.93. The price of the stock has increased by 9.2% since.

Director Scott D Sandell sold 337,404 shares of NET stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $66.13. The price of the stock has increased by 23.73% since.

COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 146,100 shares of NET stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $65.35. The price of the stock has increased by 25.2% since.

Director Scott D Sandell sold 450,579 shares of NET stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $65.34. The price of the stock has increased by 25.22% since.

