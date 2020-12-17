  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sold $572,583 of Shares

December 17, 2020 | About: GWRE +0.41%

CEO of Guidewire Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael George Rosenbaum (insider trades) sold 4,577 shares of GWRE on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $125.1 a share. The total sale was $572,583.

Guidewire Software Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. It provides Internet-based software platforms for core insurance operations, including underwriting and policy administration, claims management and billing. Guidewire Software Inc has a market cap of $10.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $126.030000 with and P/S ratio of 13.87. Guidewire Software Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Guidewire Software Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.
  • Chief Sales Officer Frank E Jr Odowd sold 182 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.
  • Chief Delivery Officer Michael Polelle sold 828 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.
  • Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,724 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.
  • President, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GWRE, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)