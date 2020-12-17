Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sold $572,583 of Shares

CEO of Guidewire Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael George Rosenbaum (insider trades) sold 4,577 shares of GWRE on 12/17/2020 at an average price of $125.1 a share. The total sale was $572,583.

Guidewire Software Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. It provides Internet-based software platforms for core insurance operations, including underwriting and policy administration, claims management and billing. Guidewire Software Inc has a market cap of $10.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $126.030000 with and P/S ratio of 13.87. Guidewire Software Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Guidewire Software Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

Chief Sales Officer Frank E Jr Odowd sold 182 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

Chief Delivery Officer Michael Polelle sold 828 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,724 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

President, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of GWRE stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $125.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GWRE, click here