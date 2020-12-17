Hanwei Energy Services Announces Resignation of CFO and Appointment of New CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) (“Hanwei” or the “Company”) today announced that Ms. Irene Mai has resigned from her position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective December 31, 2020 to pursue other business interests.



The Company has appointed Ms. Mary Ma, CPA, CGA as its new Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2021. Ms. Ma has over 20 years of experience in finance and accounting in Canada and China including previous CFO roles for two Canadian public companies with subsidiaries in China.

Ms. Mai has agreed to assist in a smooth transition of duties. The Company would like to thank Ms. Mai for her previous contributions to the Company and wishes her success in her future endeavours.

About Hanwei Energy Services Corp.

Hanwei Energy Services Corp.’s principal business operations are in two complementary key segments of the oil and gas industry as both an equipment supplier to the industry (as a manufacturer of high pressure, fiberglass reinforced plastic (“FRP”) pipe products serving energy customers in the global energy market) and as an oil and gas producer with properties in Alberta and joint venture interests in Manitoba.

