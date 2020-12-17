"One Pack of TAATâ„¢, Please!": TAATâ„¢ Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio

After an order for more than CAD $150,000 of TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol arrived in Ohio on Friday December 11, 2020, the Company’s distributors in Ohio have begun fulfilling pre-orders of TAAT™ from tobacco retailer accounts. As this order has been paid for in full, the Company is now “post-revenue”. In the first week of availability at retail, legal-aged smokers who have purchased TAAT™ in Ohio have provided positive feedback about the product, many highlighting the similar taste and smoking experience to a tobacco cigarette. The Company has also added a Store Locator feature to its TryTAAT landing page, which will be updated as its wholesalers place TAAT™ in additional stores on their respective distribution routes.



LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) ( TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that its flagship product TAAT™ is now available for purchase by legal-aged smokers in Ohio at numerous tobacco retail stores across the state. In a press release dated December 11, 2020, the Company announced that an order of TAAT™ invoiced at over CAD $150,000, which has been paid for in full, had arrived at a distributor’s warehouse in Ohio. This shipment of TAAT™, which contains master cases of the product in its Original, Smooth, and Menthol varieties, is now being delivered to tobacco retailers across Ohio through distributors’ established routing paths. Distributors continue to fill pre-orders of TAAT™ from Ohio-based tobacco retailers, in addition to engaging with other tobacco retailer accounts who could be interested in potentially carrying TAAT™. Further, the Company has sustained its sales efforts throughout the state of Ohio to procure additional points of sale for TAAT™ as it seeks to gain market share in the tobacco industry.

Legal-aged smokers who used TAAT™ for the first time after purchasing the product in Ohio this week have provided positive feedback regarding the experience of smoking TAAT™, noting the similar taste to a tobacco cigarette, despite TAAT™ containing no tobacco. Operators of stores currently carrying TAAT™ in Ohio have stated that their customers are demonstrating enthusiasm towards TAAT™ as an innovative alternative to smoking tobacco cigarettes. All three varieties of TAAT™ are sold at retail in Ohio for USD $3.99 per 20-stick pack, with a limited-time “Buy one, get one” promotion allowing any legal-aged smoker who purchases a pack of TAAT™ to receive a second pack at no extra cost.

As deliveries of TAAT™ continue throughout the state of Ohio, the Company intends to strengthen its in-store presence through the strategic placement of new in-store graphics and pricing displays designed to align with promotional signage used by incumbent brands of tobacco cigarettes. The Company has also added a Store Locator feature to its TryTAAT landing page (pictured below), which will be updated on a regular basis as more points of sale are added, assisting legal-aged smokers in locating tobacco retailers in Ohio that are currently carrying TAAT™.

The Store Locator feature can be accessed on the TryTAAT website by clicking on this link: https://trytaat.com/store-locator/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6ea1a94-126a-410d-8d2d-f0a7c9a142ab

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c8803e0-7891-4173-82cd-1f66af97645e

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39e368eb-0d9b-4e88-913c-760f2867e57c

“I am very excited for TAAT™ to be a post-revenue company, now that our first six-figure order has been paid for and the product is on the shelves of stores in Ohio”, said Setti Coscarella, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We are thankful for all of the hard work by our management and the TAAT™ production team in Las Vegas to bring TAAT™ from a prototype in Spring 2020 to being manufactured at a commercial scale and on the shelves of tobacco retailers in Ohio just a matter of months later. I believe this is a testament to the dedication of everybody involved with a shared objective of creating a viable product that can compete against the offerings of ‘Big Tobacco’ firms, allowing legal-aged smokers to keep the experiences they enjoy while leaving nicotine behind.”

TAAT™ Chief Revenue Officer Tim Corkum said, “The placement of TAAT™ on the shelves of tobacco retailers in Ohio is not only an accomplishment in and of itself, it is also a brilliant opportunity for us to gather empirical consumer data which could help to guide us in making business decisions as the launch of TAAT™ continues in the United States. Early-stage retailers of TAAT™ in Ohio have provided excellent anecdotes about the product’s positive reception among legal-aged smokers. Between our distributors, our Key Accounts Manager in Ohio, and the TAAT™ management team, we have been dedicated to planning and executing this launch in an effort to make it a success. We have achieved great momentum so far, and I believe that momentum can be carried into the new year as we work towards our objective of capturing market share in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry.”

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ is launching in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

