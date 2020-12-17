  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CBMG, CBLI, CLCT, EIGI, FBM, HDS, IPHI and PNM

December 17, 2020 | About: NAS:CBMG +0.98% NAS:CLCT +1.04% NAS:EIGI -0.32% NAS:HDS -0.05% NAS:CBLI +0% NAS:IP +0%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to members of CBMG management.

If you are a CBMG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CBLI with Cytocom.

If you are a CBLI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CLCT to an investor group for $75.25 per share.

If you are a CLCT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EIGI to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $9.50 per share.

If you are a EIGI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE: FBM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FBM to American Securities LLC for $19.25 per share.

If you are a FBM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HDS to The Home Depot, Inc. for $56.00 per share.

If you are a HDS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IPHI to Marvell Technology Group for 2.323 Marvell shares and $66.00 in cash.

If you are a IPHI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PNM to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 per share.

If you are a PNM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-cbmg-cbli-clct-eigi-fbm-hds-iphi-and-pnm-301195764.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


