Sunrun Inc (RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich Sold $997,253 of Shares

CEO of Sunrun Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lynn Michelle Jurich (insider trades) sold 16,142 shares of RUN on 12/15/2020 at an average price of $61.78 a share. The total sale was $997,253.

Sunrun Inc provides clean, solar energy to homeowners. It is engaged in the design, development, installation sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems ("Projects") in the United States. Sunrun Inc has a market cap of $12.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.310000 with a P/E ratio of 1557.75 and P/S ratio of 9.18. GuruFocus has detected 6 severe warning signs with Sunrun Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,142 shares of RUN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $61.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Christopher Dawson sold 158,588 shares of RUN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $60.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.99% since.

Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of RUN stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $62.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.48% since.

General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of RUN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $61.76. The price of the stock has increased by 0.89% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of RUN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $61.78. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.

Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,941 shares of RUN stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $61.76. The price of the stock has increased by 0.89% since.

