FedEx's 2nd-Quarter Earnings Rise on Robust Deliveries

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) released its fiscal second-quarter 2021 results on Dec. 17 after the market closed. The logistics giant posted an earnings and revenue beat owing to an increase in domestic and international deliveries in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shares plunged 3.5% to $282.50 in after-hours trading on Thursday following the results.

Key metrics

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company posted adjusted earnings of $4.83 per share, which were up from $2.51 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue for the same period came in at $20.6 billion, up from $17.3 billion reported last year. Analysts had anticipated earnings of $4.01 per share on $19.45 billion in revenue.

Executive Vice President and CFO Michael C. Lenz commented on the company's performance:

"The benefits of the investments across our business over the past several years are reflected in our strong second quarter results. While the overall environment remains uncertain, we expect earnings growth in the second half of fiscal 2021 driven by the anticipated heightened demand for our services as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities."

Residential shipments increase while business-to-business shipments decline

The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns forced customers to stay at home and shop online, which is why resident shipments surged during the quarter. However, business-to-consumer shipments are less lucrative for FedEx when compared with business-to-business shipments, which involves comparatively less miles per route and more packages per stop.

Currently, the courier company is focusing on reducing costs associated with residential delivery. The company is making investments in automated sorting centers and route optimization to counter higher-cost residential delivery.

How FedEx's business units fared

FedEx Ground revenue per package climbed 7% to $9.42 for the quarter. The growth was attributable to a rise in online orders on account of the pandemic. In addition, ground's average daily package volume amounted to 12.3 million, which jumped about 30% as compared to the year-ago quarter. Despite these tailwinds, ground's margin plunged from 11.8% recorded in the year-ago quarter to 7.5% due to the segment's mounting expenses.

FedEx Express, which handles more commercial deliveries, saw revenue increase 14% to $10.4 billion. Likewise, operating income stood at $943 million in the second quarter, which was an improvement from $710 million reported in the first quarter of 2021. Average daily package volume inched up 10% on a year-over-year basis. The segment's air shipping services is witnessing increased demand, especially for international shipments.

Looking ahead

Going forward, the company expects the commercial business to rebound when the effects of the pandemic begin to ease, which will help boost commercial deliveries. However, FedEx's ground business, which manages e-commerce deliveries, will continue to experience growth in the long term. E-commerce shipments are expected to reach 111 million parcels per day in 2026, which is thrice the shipment volume in 2019.

FedEx pulled its financial forecast for fiscal 2021, citing the global uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company, however, foresees capital spending of roughly $5.1 billion for fiscal 2021, which is in line with its previous forecast.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

