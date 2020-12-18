5 Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Value

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, as of Dec. 18, the following companies are trading below their Peter Lynch fair value with wide margins of safety and have had positive performances over the past 12 months.

Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was trading around $6.2 per share as of Dec. 18. The Peter Lynch fair value is $10.50, which suggests the stock is undervalued with a 41% margin of safety. The stock has registered a 52-week decrease of 6.06%.

The company, which manufactures thermal processing and wafer polishing equipment and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, has a market cap of $87.20 million and an enterprise value of $54.61 million.

The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 1.10, which is higher than 85% of companies in the industry. The share price is currently 22.11% below its 52-week high and 74.65% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.26% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 1.06%.

Network-1

Network-1 Technologies Inc. (NTIP) was trading around $3.14 per share as of Friday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $7.50, which suggests it is undervalued with a 58% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has climbed 45.95 %.

The company, which specializes in developing, licensing and protecting intellectual property assets, has a market cap of $75.46 million and an enterprise value of $29.97 million.

The share price is currently 6.55% below its 52-week high and 74.44% above its 52-week low.

Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 2.83% of outstanding shares.

SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) was trading around $5.51 per share. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $197, which suggests it is undervalued with an 97% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 45.71%.

The independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a market cap of $65.78 million and an enterprise value of $514 million.

The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 0.82, which is higher than 57% of companies in the oil and gas industry. The share price is currently 49.36% below its 52-week high and 267% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 7% of outstanding shares.

Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was trading around $7 per share as of Thursday. The Peter Lynch fair value is $12.89, which suggests the company is undervalued with an 46% margin of safety. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has lost 46.11%.

The company, which operates in the chemical and metal industry, has a market cap of $63.76 million and an enterprise value of $168 million.

The stock is trading with a price-book ratio of 0.71, which is higher than 58% of companies in the steel industry. The price is currently 50.88% below its 52-week high and 83.73% above its 52-week low.

Royce is the company's largest guru shareholder with 10.24% of outstanding shares.

ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. (NASDAQ:ENG) was trading around $1.67 per share as of Thursday. The Peter Lynch fair value gives the stock a price of $2.49, which suggests it is undervalued with a 33% margin of safety. Over the past 12 months, the stock has climbed 68.62%.

The company, which provides engineering and professional services to the energy industry, has a market cap of $46.03 million and an enterprise value of $42.29 million.

The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 2.32, which is lower than 68% of companies in the construction industry. The share price is currently 61.34% below its 52-week high and 263% above its 52-week low.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 3.02% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned in this article.

