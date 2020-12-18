  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

December 18, 2020 | About: ZSAN -0.21%

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before December 28, 2020; click here to submit trade information

​LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Zosano Pharma Corporation ( ZSAN) investors that acquired shares between February 13, 2017 and September 30, 2020. Investors have until December 28, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that during the class period, Zosano Pharma Corporation made materially misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zosano’s clinical results reflected differences in zolmitriptan exposures that had been observed between subjects receiving different lots; (2) pharmacokinetic studies submitted in connection with Zolsano’s New Drug Application included patients that had exhibited unexpected high plasma concentrations of zolmitriptan; (3) it was reasonably likely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would require further studies to support regulatory approval of the Zolsano’s lead product candidate, Qtrypta, as a result of the foregoing differences among patient results; (4) regulatory approval of Qtrypta was reasonably likely to be delayed as a result; and (5) Defendants' public statements were materially misleading and false at all relevant times, as a result of the foregoing.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 28, 2020.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
[email protected]
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

