Harsco's ALTEK Becomes First and Only Global Provider of End-To-End Solutions for Sustainable Aluminum Production

Harsco’s ALTEK now handles every step of aluminum dross processing as the first and only commercially viable and scalable full-service solutions provider for the global aluminum industry.





ALTEK is the first provider of breakthrough in-house salt slag recycling solution AluSalt™.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (:HSC) announced today its subsidiary ALTEK is now able to provide complete end-to-end dross processing and environmental solutions to enable the global aluminum industry to maximize aluminum recoveries and achieve zero waste.

In May 2018, Harsco acquired U.K.-based ALTEK, a leading supplier of innovative process technology to the worldwide aluminum industry, to expand the metal recovery by-product reuse capabilities of its environmental division, Harsco Environmental (HE), into the aluminum industry. ALTEK has active equipment in over 600 locations around the world and works with customers, supplying knowledge and technology to improve operating efficiencies and productivity, reduce waste generation, and manage and extract value from waste streams.

Today, ALTEK offers a proven and scalable total dross management service. ALTEK’s innovative product range is considered the best available technology, recovering more than 45 percent aluminum, depending on existing recovery techniques, than has traditionally been possible.

“ALTEK is providing modern solutions to age-old problems, drastically reducing atmospheric pollution and pushing the aluminum industry to a zero-waste scenario through sustainable methods of producing aluminum,” said Ian Johns, Managing Director of ALTEK. “Our latest technology is designed with Industry 4.0 in mind, driving the digital transformation.”

The cost-efficient recovery of metal and other valuable materials – and environmentally safe solutions for residual waste materials – is increasingly important to the aluminum industry. “Its properties make aluminum a vital resource for a climate neutral and circular economy, and the material of the future for applications in key sectors (including transport, construction, packaging, renewable energy technologies). These characteristics explain a projected 40 percent growth in demand for aluminum between 2019 and 2050.” (European Aluminum) “Every cast house is an opportunity for innovation, and we are delivering end-to-end solutions that improve cast house operations, including aluminum dross processing systems,” said James Herbert, Global Sales Director of ALTEK. “The result is the best range of technology available to reduce dross generation, maximize aluminum dross recovery, improve efficiencies, and provide significant environmental and recycling benefits. As we hold a deep understanding of the process, we are also uniquely equipped to find solutions to customer problems and customize our variety of offerings to meet customer requirements.”

ALTEK is the first provider of a commercially viable and fully scalable in-house salt slag recycling solution available to the aluminum industry. The AluSalt™ salt slag processing technology enables aluminum producers to recycle metallics and salts, recover other non-metallic products (NMPs) and achieve zero waste, addressing one of the largest environmental concerns within the aluminum market.

In addition to AluSalt, the Company’s total dross management solutions include:

ALTEK Cast Steel Dross & Slag Bins

Tardis Gen. II Dross Press

Melting Solutions Rotary Furnace

Harsco Applied Products Metallurgical Additives

ALTEK has recently completed a full organizational rebrand, including a new logo, to better capture its forward-thinking and pioneering spirit. The Company has also released a digital calculator that empowers aluminum manufacturers to determine annual savings and payback period following the installation of its products. ALTEK’s tech advancements, new branding and customer value calculator encapsulate the direction the Company is headed to become the premier partner in the aluminum industry and ultimately propel the industry forward.

ALTEK’s cast house equipment is implemented globally in major companies including EMAL, Hydro, Constellium, Sapa, Novelis, Kaiser, Alcoa, Arconic, RUSAL and many more.

About ALTEK

ALTEK is a manufacturer of market leading products that enable aluminum producers and recyclers to manage and efficiently extract value from critical waste streams, reduce waste generation, and improve operating productivity. The cost-efficient recovery of metal and other valuable materials – and environmentally-safe solutions for residual waste materials – are increasingly important to the aluminum industry. ALTEK’s products and technologies address these and other operating challenges. To learn more about ALTEK’s market-leading environmental solutions, visit www.altek-al.com .

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail industry. Based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, the 13,000-employee Company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

