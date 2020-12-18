PropTech Acquisition Corp. Reports De Minimis Stockholder Redemptions, Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with Porch.com, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropTech Acquisition Corporation ( PTAC) (“PropTech” or “PTAC”), a special purpose acquisition company targeting businesses in the real estate technology industry, reminds stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of the Company's proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Porch.com, Inc. ("Porch” of “the Company") and the related proposals to be voted upon at the Company's special meeting in lieu of its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting"). In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/proptechacquisition/sm2020/, on December 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time, as described in the Company's definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus, originally filed on December 3, 2020 (the "Proxy Statement").



All stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on November 27, 2020 (the "Record Date") are entitled to vote their shares represented in person via the virtual meeting platform or by proxy at the Special Meeting. The deadline to submit stockholder proxies is not later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on December 20, 2020. In connection with the proposed Business Combination, the Company filed the Proxy Statement with the SEC on December 3, 2020, and the Proxy Statement and proxy card were mailed shortly thereafter to the Company's stockholders of the Record Date. If any of the Company's stockholders have not received the Proxy Statement, such stockholder should confirm their proxy's status with their broker, or contact Morrow Sodali LLC, the Company's proxy solicitor, for help, toll-free at (866) 662-5200 or at [email protected].

Every stockholder's vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. Accordingly, the Company requests that each stockholder that holds its shares in "street name," meaning that their shares are held of record by a broker, bank or other nominee, should, if it has not already done so, contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted. In addition, all stockholders of record as of the Record Date are encouraged to complete, sign, date and return a proxy card to ensure that the stockholder's shares will be represented at the Special Meeting.

Stockholders as of the Record Date can access the Special Meeting by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/proptechacquisition/sm2020/, where such stockholders will be able to listen to and vote during the Special Meeting. Please note that you will only be able to access the Special Meeting by means of remote communication at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time, on December 21, 2020.

In addition, PropTech is announcing that a de minimis amount (less than 1,000) of its public shares were submitted for redemption in connection with its previously announced Business Combination with Porch. As a result, approximately $173 million will remain in PropTech’s trust account and be released upon the closing of the Business Combination.

About Porch

Seattle-based Porch , the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 10,500 home services companies such as home inspectors , moving companies , real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance , moving , security , TV/internet , home repair and improvement , and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchcorp.com .

About PropTech Acquisition Corporation

PropTech Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses focused on real estate technology. For more information, visit proptechacquisition.com.

