Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

ACG Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

December 18, 2020 | About: AACG -1.69%

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATA Creativity Global (“ACG” or the “Company”, AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) was held on Friday, December 18, 2020.

All of the proposals submitted to shareholders at the 2020 AGM were approved. Specifically, shareholders approved:

  1. Re-election of Andrew Yan and Jun Zhang to serve as class B directors of the Company.

  2. Re-appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as the Company’s independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, and authorization to the board of directors of the Company and its audit committee to determine the remuneration of KPMG Huazhen LLP.

  3. AS A SPECIAL RESOLUTION, the existing Third Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company be and are hereby amended and restated and replaced in their entirety with a new Fourth Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association to permit completely electronic and partly electronic and partly physical shareholders’ meetings and make certain updates and editorial changes as detailed in the proxy statement and set forth in the Form 6-K filed on December 18, 2020.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG’s website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the CompanyInvestor Relations
ATA Creativity GlobalThe Equity Group Inc.
Amy Tung, Chief Financial OfficerCarolyne Y. Sohn, Vice President
+86 10 6518 1133 x5518415-568-2255
[email protected]cgedu.cn

[email protected]

Adam Prior, Senior Vice President
212-836-9606
a[email protected].com

