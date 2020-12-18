  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
LOMIKO APPOINTS GREGG JENSEN TO THE LOMIKO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND TO THE TECHNICAL, SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE

December 18, 2020 | About: LMRMF +0%

Lomiko Add Project Management and Financing Expertise to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, LMRMF, FSE: DH8C, (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94) is pleased to report that Mr. Gregg Jensen has accepted an appointment to the Lomiko Board of Directors and to the Lomiko Technical, Safety and Sustainability Committee (“LTSSC”).

Mr. Jensen has over 25 years of experience in Finance and Business management spanning several industries from technology, mining, engineering, to professional services. Mr. Jensen is currently Managing Director of Mavericus Ventures Corp. a private merchant bank investing in early-stage private and public companies. He has also served on several public and private boards and has held several executive roles. Mr. Jensen has led several companies through multiple capital raises, several M&A and joint venture transactions as well as consulting in turning around struggling companies.

Julius Galik, who has been an Independent Director with Lomiko since 2008, will step down as a Director and continue in the role of Advisor to the company.

In addition, Lomiko will issue 4,000,000 options to Directors, Officers and Consultants.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: [email protected]

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

