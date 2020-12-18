Unisys Completes Lump-Sum, Cash-out Offer for Eligible Former U.S. Associates, Marking Latest Step to Reduce Pension Exposure

BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has completed a lump-sum, cash-out offer for eligible former associates who have deferred vested benefits under the company's U.S. pension plans and have elected to receive the value of their entire pension benefit in a lump-sum payment.

Earlier in 2020, the company reduced its required U.S. pension contributions and deficit by contributing approximately $800 million to its U.S. pension plans. Including its intended voluntary 2021 contributions of up to $200 million and based on the latest available actuarial estimates, the company will have effectively pre-funded all but approximately $50 million of its future required U.S. pension contributions.

With the action announced today, the company is working to reduce its overall gross pension liabilities. "Completing this offer represents the first step in our plan to reduce global pension liabilities by approximately $1 billion by the end of the first quarter of 2021," said Unisys Chief Financial Officer Mike Thomson. "We are taking additional steps both with respect to our U.S. plans and non-U.S. plans, including an annuity purchase transaction valued at approximately $250 million within our U.S. plans that is expected to be completed in early 2021."

Approximately 3,500 eligible former Unisys associates who received the bulk lump-sum offer have accepted it, reducing the number of participants in the plans by approximately 6 percent. Participants will receive lump-sum payments valued in total at approximately $276 million from the pension trust, reducing the plans' projected benefit obligation by slightly more than this amount by the end of 2020. Unisys expects that this action will reduce annual administrative costs, including Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation premiums.

Unisys expects the lump-sum payments, which will come from the pension trust, to be made by the end of the year. As discussed in its third-quarter earnings call on October 27, the company anticipates that this action will result in a one-time, non-cash, pre-tax settlement charge of approximately $150 million. Since all lump-sum payments will be made by the pension trust, there will be no impact on the company's cash position.

