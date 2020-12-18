Future FinTech Enters Into Indonesia Market, and Signs Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Asiasens Investment Holding Pte. Ltd.

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain based e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology, announced today that it has entered into an Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") with Asen Maneuvre Group Limited, a limited company organized under the laws of British Virgin Islands (the "Seller") to acquire 70.59% of the equity interest of Asiasens Investment Holding Pte. Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore ("Asiasens").

Asiasens owns 85% equity interest of PT. Sens Tekonlogi Indonesia, an Indonesian company ("STI") which holds a Financial Service Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan "OJK") license in Indonesia, and it also controls PT Permata Techno Indonesia, an Indonesian company ("PTI") through variable interest entity ("VIE") structure but will change it to 100% equity ownership of PTI before the closing of this transaction. PTI engages e-commerce business in Indonesia.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Future FinTech (Hong Kong) Limited is acquiring 70.59% of the equity interest of Asiasens by using 2,160,000 shares of common stock of the Company ( the "Company Shares"). The Company Shares will be issued according to the achievement of certain Earnings Before Interest and Taxes ("EBIT") goals by Asiasens in 2021 and 2022.

More complete information of the terms of the Agreement is set forth in the Form 8-K and its exhibit filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 18, 2020.

Mr. Shanchun Huang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "Asiasens team has extensive experience in financial technology and business development in Indonesia and we are excited to be able to enter into consumer financial and e-commerce business in Indonesia through this acquisition. Asisens has established close cooperative relationships with major e-commerce companies in Indonesia. With a population of 260 million in Indonesia, we believe the acquisition of Asiasens is a key step for our business development in Indonesia and Southeast Asia markets."

Mr. Xujun Ji, Chairman of Asiasens, said: "Relying on mobile Internet, big data and intelligent cloud computing, Asiasens has forged its core competitiveness in terms of customer acquisition, operation, and funding channels, making its products and services have a good user experience and very high user stickiness. The share exchange agreement with FTFT will definitely bring Asiasens to a higher level in terms of business and philosophy. I believe that the challenger banking and payment fields which FTFT is developing will form a cooperation advantage with our consumer finance business. We will continue to enrich product features to bring users better and more comprehensive financial services experience."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based technology and services as well as financial technology services. For more information, please visit http://www.ftftex.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-fintech-enters-into-indonesia-market-and-signs-share-exchange-agreement-to-acquire-asiasens-investment-holding-pte-ltd-301195800.html

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.