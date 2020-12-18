Fosterville South Expands Zone With Deepest Hole to Date Intersecting 55m at 3.06 g/t Au Including 15.9m at 6.93 g/t Au

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. ("Fosterville South") or (the "Company") (TSXV: FSX) (OTC: FSXLF) (Germany: 4TU) is pleased to report new gold assay results from the ongoing drill program at its Golden Mountain Project in Victoria, Australia.

Multiple holes being reported today intersected long intervals of strong gold mineralisation, including GMDH 45 which returned 55.1 metres at 3.06 g/t Au, including 15.9 metres at 6.93 g/t Au in the deepest hole drilled to date in the N-S zone (see Table 1 for details of the assay results including collar locations and horizontal widths).

The N-S zone is open at depth and open along strike.

Rex Motton, Chief Operating Officer and Director, states, "Drilling at Golden Mountain continues to intersect strong gold grades over lengthy intervals with excellent distribution of grade throughout the system. These assay results continue to demonstrate the potential for grade, size and continuity."

Fosterville South is awaiting assays on 11 additional holes drilled at Golden Mountain.Assays pending include four diamond drill holes from the southern part of the N-S zone and seven RC scout holes that were drilled at various extensional targets to the Golden Mountain mineralisation.

Fosterville South is well capitalized to fund its growing exploration platform in Victoria, Australia with a strong balance sheet and more than $30 million cash on hand. This will allow Fosterville South to fund a systematic approach to un-explored prior high-grade production at Lauriston, Providence, Beechworth, Moormbool and the Woods-Walhalla belt.

At Golden Mountain, the geological interpretation of the central mineralisation as a north-south striking near vertical fault zone (N-S zone) is confirmed, with east-west faults and intrusive granitic dyke swarms (E-W zone) adding further zones of mineralisation. The east-west striking granitic dyke swarm (E-W zone) is located on or near the Strathbogie granite contact, with mapping and geochemical sampling indicating this zone is about 1km in length. Within the central part of the N-S zone, a fault-controlled extension to the gold mineralisation in the south west (Southwest Fault) is now recognised, apart from the southern extension of the N-S zone as well. The intersection of the Southwest Fault with the main N-S zone causes a wide zone of fracturing and gold mineralisation. As part of this 3D structural interpretation process all drill core is using oriented core techniques.

Core Drill Results and Intercepts:

Table 1. (Core Drill Results and Intercepts – Golden Mountain)

HoleID East North Azimuth

(deg.) Dip (deg.) From (m) To (m) Downhole

Interval

(m) Horiz.

Width

(m) Au g/t Cut-

off

Au

g/t GMDH37 400315 5911920 270 -70 153.7 195.0 41.3 16.3 2.36 0.5 GMDH38 400300 5911930 280 -45 22.0 30.0 8.0 5.8 1.67 0.5 GMDH38







69.0 87.0 18.0 12.9 1.61 0.5 GMDH40 400302 5912918 361 -65 134.0 141.0 7.0 3.1 1.3 0.5 GMDH41 400302 5912018 316 -65 24.0 42.0 17.0 7.2 0.67 0.5 GMDH42 400304 5911985 295 -75 114.0 126.7 12.7 3.7 1.33 0.5 GMDH43 400320 5911927 280 -75 205.0 241.2 36.2 11.8 1.9 0.5 Includes





225.7 241.2 15.5 5.1 3.47 0.5 Includes





225.7 232.8 7.1 2.3 4.93 2.0 and





238.4 240.6 2.2 0.7 6.48 0.5 GMDH43 (NQ)





340.0 343.0 3.0 1 6.08 2.0 GMDH44 400320 5911927 295 -65 114.7 126.9 12.2 6.1 3.35 0.5 Includes





114.7 119.9 5.2 2.6 5.12 2.0 GMDH44







149.5 152.4 2.9 1.5 4.97 0.5 GMDH45 400335 5911984 270 -77 198.3 207.0 8.7 2.3 1.49 0.5 GMDH45







210.0 266.8 55.1 14.5 3.06 0.5 Includes





219.1 235.0 15.9 4.2 6.93 2.0 and





237.4 240.0 2.7 0.7 5.26 2.0 and





251.0 258.0 7.0 1.8 2.38 2.0

The wider composite intercepts use a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off grade and carry a maximum 2m of internal waste, while the higher-grade included intercepts use a 2 g/t Au cut-off grade and same internal waste parameter. Horizontal mineralised widths are shown to indicate widths for subvertical mineralisation at various strike orientations. Additional drilling is required to determine true widths as hole cuts across zone at an oblique angle and the effects of post mineral faulting may occur. The assays are not capped. All drill core assays are from HQ sized core, except GMDH43 which was drilled NQ from 252.8m depth as noted in the table.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All assays were subject to quality control measures appropriate for diamond core type drilling with duplicates, blanks and commercially available standards with the expected results from the samples submitted. All assays were conducted by Onsite Laboratory Services Ltd (ISO: 9001), located in Bendigo, Victoria, using fire assay techniques with a 50g charge and AAS finish. The quality control results are consistent.

About Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.

Fosterville South has began with two, 100% owned, high-grade gold projects called the Lauriston and Golden Mountain Projects, and has since acquired a large area of granted and application tenements containing further epizonal (low-temperature) high-grade gold mineralisation called the Providence Project and a large group of recently consolidated license tenement applications called the Walhalla Belt Project, which contain a variety of epizonal and intrusion related style gold mineralisation, all in the state of Victoria, Australia. The Fosterville South land package, assembled over a multi-year period, notably includes a 600 sq. km property immediately to the south of and within the same geological framework that hosts Kirkland Lake Gold's Fosterville epizonal gold tenements. Additionally, Fosterville South has gold-focused projects called the Moormbool and Beechworth, which are also located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Moormbool project has epizonal style gold mineralisation and Beechworth has mesozonal and intrusion relation gold mineralisation.

All of Fosterville South's properties, with the possible exception of Moormbool, have had historical gold production from hard rock sources despite limited modern exploration and drilling.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Rex Motton, AusIMM (CP), COO and Director of Fosterville South, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

