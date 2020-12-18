Graphic Packaging International Delivering Viable E-Commerce Solutions That Improve Consumer Convenience, Minimize Packaging Materials

ATLANTA, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading paper-based packaging solution provider, Graphic Packaging International ('Graphic Packaging'), is responding to growing demand for viable Ships In Own Container (SIOC) solutions for e-commerce with a sustainable structure that is both sturdy and striking. To help customers in the e-commerce space improve consumer convenience, reinforce brand identity, streamline supply chains and improve efficiency, Graphic Packaging has introduced IntegraFlute™, a durable, right-sized hybrid structure that combines a flexible inner bag with the structural protection of a fluted outer carton.

Chuck Tarlton, director of new product development at Graphic Packaging, commented, "IntegraFlute is a true omnichannel solution. For the customer, it palletizes directly and can be conveyed and shipped without additional packaging. With reduced headspace, it's sized to be sortable, meaning it can be processed through e-commerce fulfillment centers, which improves handling and delivery. Essentially, it increases efficiency and reduces everything else – cost, waste, materials, supply chain issues – for a streamlined experience." Tarlton added, "For consumers, the branded carton provides a seamless packaging solution from doorstep to pantry to recycle bin. The package arrives ready to use with easy-carry handles, simple dispensing features and is an ideal structure for efficient in-home storage."

IntegraFlute also offers enhanced branding and merchandising opportunities with the option to litho, flexo or gravure print the outer carton. It is available in e-commerce-ready sizes up to 20 lbs. and is suited to any category where products are sold in loose-fill bags.

The wide range of categories includes pet products such as kibble, treats and litter; home and garden products including feeds, seeds, fertilizers, potting soil, pool chemicals, briquettes and wood pellets; and bulk food products like rice, beans and flour. Products packaged with Graphic Packaging's IntegraFlute solution are currently available through Amazon.

Both the inner and outer layers of the pack, produced entirely by Graphic Packaging in the United States, are recyclable after household use. "We strive to deliver SIOC solutions that minimize packaging headaches, enhance brands and simplify e-commerce fulfilment. IntegraFlute does this with fiber-based, fully recyclable designs that meet the needs of a variety of categories," continues Tarlton. "What's more, IntegraFlute is engineered with right-sized cubic efficiency and zero tertiary packaging. Where we aim to truly elevate the consumer experience is in delivering sustainable, functional packages with more curb appeal than your average brown box."

For more information on IntegraFlute, please visit Graphic Packaging.

