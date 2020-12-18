Walker & Dunlop Completes Sale, Arranges Complex Capital Stack for San Antonio Apartment Property

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it brokered the sale and structured acquisition financing for Collection at Overlook, a 411-unit multifamily property located in San Antonio, Texas.

Walker & Dunlop's Forest Bass and Matt Pohl represented the buyer and the seller in the disposition, and financing experts Tom Toland and Matt Newton arranged a permanent loan through Freddie Mac's Green Advantage execution. The financing features an attractive low rate for the ten-year term and includes five years of interest only payments. In addition to sourcing the financing, the debt and equity teams' strong relationship and collaboration with the Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales team in Austin allowed all parties to meet the buyer's and seller's timing expectations.

To complete the transaction, the team also coordinated with Chris Harris in Walker Dunlop's Structured Finance Group to source preferred equity through Brian Cornell and Alex Rongione of Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners, a wholly owned alternative investment manager based in Denver, Colorado. The preferred equity execution allows the sponsor to complete unit renovations in 304 units at the property to completely reposition the asset over the next few years.

"This transaction truly exemplifies the breadth and strength of the Walker & Dunlop platform. Four different groups at W&D – sales, finance, equity, and preferred equity – collaborated together and worked closely with both the buyer and seller to make this transaction successful. We thoroughly enjoyed working with Pegasus, a new client of Walker & Dunlop," said Tom Toland, Senior Director of Multifamily Finance at Walker & Dunlop.

Built in 1984, Collection at Overlook consists of 31 two- and three-story, garden-style buildings across approximately 16 acres. The property also has an impressive amenity set, including a clubhouse, business center, fitness center, and swimming pool. Located close to major San Antonio thoroughfares, including Loop 1604, Interstate 410, and Highway 281, the property offers convenient commuting access to its residents.

