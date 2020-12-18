Pintec enables China Mobile's subsidiary Aspire Holdings with intelligent fintech solutions

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. ("Pintec"; NASDAQ: PT), a leading independent fintech solutions provider, announced today that it has cooperated with China Mobile Communications Corp. ("CMCC")'s subsidiary Aspire Holdings Ltd. to jointly develop advanced fintech solutions, leveraging Pintec's big data analytics and AI technology capabilities.

Aspire Holdings Ltd is one of the earliest pioneers to launch mobile data services and has been actively facilitating CMCC in exploring and expanding businesses in the areas such as IT, ICT and the Internet. The company has been actively exploring big data and AI technologies in business applications in recent years.

Pintec has a wealth of experiences in cross-scenario fintech solutions and has supported various AI-enabled business applications to date. Pintec's technological capabilities include big data product design, credit risk modeling, operation and risk management, as well as system development and implementation which perfectly suit Aspire's needs and complement our leading ICT capabilities in this area, said Aspire.

Dr. Victor Huike Li, chief executive officer of Pintec, commented: "Pintec is one of the earliest fintechs to have built a long and prosperous cooperation with all of the major telcos in China – including China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom. We have accumulated in-depth experience in enabling our partners with end-to-end digital financial services, and are well positioned to enable Aspire with its transformation towards integrating financial services into its businesses and drive digital growth in the 5G era. By joining hands with Aspire, we also hope to explore more business opportunities to ride the wave of digital revolution."

Pintec offers its partners a full suite of customized solutions by leveraging its scalable and reliable technology infrastructure such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence and process automation. The solutions and services provided range from digital retail lending, digital business lending, robotic process automation, to wealth management and insurance products.

