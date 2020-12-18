Centene Corporation Announces 2021 Guidance

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today its 2021 financial guidance. Total revenues are expected to be $114.1 billion to $116.1 billion, and diluted earnings per share are expected to be $3.82 to $4.06. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2021 are expected to be $5.00 to $5.30.

For its 2021 fiscal year, the Company's guidance is as follows:

Total revenues in the range of approximately $114.1 billion to $116.1 billion .

to . Diluted earnings per share of approximately $3.82 to $4.06 .

to . Adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $5.00 to $5.30 .

to . Health benefits ratio of approximately 86.6% to 87.2%.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense ratio of approximately 8.8% to 9.3%.

Adjusted SG&A expense ratio of approximately 8.6% to 9.1%, which excludes $189 million to $220 million of acquisition related expenses.

to of acquisition related expenses. Effective tax rate of approximately 24.7% to 26.7%.

Diluted shares outstanding of approximately 590.1 million to 593.1 million.

"In what has been an extraordinary year, Centene delivered a strong performance. Leveraging the scale, breadth and agility of our diversified healthcare enterprise, we supported our members, providers and state partners – while generating significant top- and bottom-line growth for our shareholders in 2020," said Michael Neidorff, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Centene. "While our Marketplace enrollment is not coming in as expected, which we will discuss further at our investor conference, we are confident in the strength of our underlying business looking into 2021 and remain focused on our mission serving our growing member base."

The Company's 2021 guidance excludes acquisitions that have not closed.

The Company affirms its 2020 total revenues guidance in the previously announced range of $109.8 billion to $111.4 billion. The Company updates its diluted earnings per share to a range of approximately $3.08 to $3.18. The Company affirms its adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance in the previously announced range of approximately $4.90 to $5.06. Full year 2020 earnings will be reported on February 9, 2021, at 6:00 AM (Eastern Time), with a conference call at 8:30 AM (Eastern Time).

Webcast & Presentation

As previously announced, the Company will host a virtual investor meeting today using a hybrid presentation approach, which will include the use of pre-recorded management presentations with live question-and-answer sessions. The event will begin promptly at 8:30 AM (Eastern Time). Investors and other interested parties are invited to watch the investor meeting via a live streamed webcast on the Company's website and view a copy of the investor presentation at www.centene.com , under the Investors section.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. The Company uses the presented non-GAAP financial measures internally to allow management to focus on period-to-period changes in the Company's core business operations. Therefore, the Company believes that this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company references Adjusted SG&A Expense Ratio guidance, however the Company cannot provide a reconciliation of Adjusted SG&A Expense Ratio guidance without unreasonable efforts. As such, it has been excluded from the reconciliation below.

Specifically, the Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial information that excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, as well as other items, allows investors to develop a more meaningful understanding of the Company's performance over time. The table below provides reconciliations of non-GAAP items per share:



Annual

Guidance

December 31,

2020

Annual

Guidance

December 31,

2021



GAAP diluted EPS $3.08 - $3.18

$3.82 - $4.06 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1) $0.93 - $0.95

$0.94 - $0.96 Acquisition related expenses (2) $0.82 - $0.86

$0.24 - $0.28 Other adjustments (3) $0.07

— Adjusted diluted EPS $4.90 - $5.06

$5.00 - $5.30





(1) The amortization of acquired intangible assets per diluted share presented above are net of the income tax benefit of an estimated $0.28 to $0.30 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and an estimated $0.29 to $0.30 for the year ended December 31, 2021.



(2) The acquisition related expenses per diluted share presented above are net of the income tax benefit of an estimated $0.16 to $0.17 for the year ended December 31, 2020 and an estimated $0.08 to $0.10 for the year ended December 31, 2021.



(3) Other adjustments for 2020 include the following: gain related to the divestiture of certain products of the Company's Illinois health plan of an estimated $0.10 per diluted share, net of income tax expense of $0.08, non-cash impairment of the Company's third party-care management software system of an estimated $0.10 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.03, and debt extinguishment costs of an estimated $0.07 per diluted share, net of an income tax benefit of $0.02.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://investors.centene.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centene-corporation-announces-2021-guidance-301195742.html

SOURCE Centene Corporation