Granges Americas, Inc., Joins the Carrier Alliance Supplier Program

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions, is proud to announce that Granges Americas, Inc. has joined the Carrier Alliance program and signed a strategic long-term agreement with Carrier. Through this agreement, Granges will continue to supply aluminum foil products for use in Carrier's HVAC and Refrigeration products across North America.

"We've long had a relationship with Granges and are excited to welcome them as one of our newest members of the Carrier Alliance Program," said Ed Dunn, Vice President, Supply Chain, Carrier. "Through the Alliance program, Carrier is able to work with industry-leading suppliers, such as Granges, who can support Carrier's global footprint and leadership in quality and technology."

Granges has been a Carrier supplier for more than 10 years, delivering high-performance aluminum foil products that are essential in Carrier cooling and heating and refrigeration products.

Designed to optimize and strengthen the supply chain and help drive cost savings, Carrier launched the Carrier Alliance program to help provide certainty, security and growth opportunities for Carrier and its key suppliers. Joining the Carrier Alliance program is a win-win for Carrier and Granges as it establishes Granges as a key, long term supplier for Carrier HVAC and paves the way for future opportunities to supply innovative aluminum products across Carrier's HVAC and Refrigeration businesses.

"Granges is proud to join the Carrier Alliance and we take pride in being a leading supplier of aluminum foil products for HVAC and Refrigeration in North America. We look forward to continuing our strategic collaboration with Carrier as we deliver the highest quality products for many years to come," said Patrick Lawlor, President and CEO, Granges Americas Inc.

